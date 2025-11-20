in Music News

Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Zach Top Win Key Artist Honors At 59th CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson was named Entertainer of the Year.

THE 59TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - Lainey Wilson Hosts ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ live from Nashville airing Wednesday, Nov. 19 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) LAINEY WILSON

There as a host and performer, Lainey Wilson also proved to be a big winner at the 59th Country Music Association Awards.

Wilson notably won the Entertainer of the Year Award, earning the CMA Awards’ top honor for the second time in three years.

Wilson also won her fourth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year trophy, while securing Album of the Year for her “Whirlwind.”

Other notable Artist winners included Cody Johnson (Male Vocalist of the Year), Zach Top (New Artist of the Year), Red Clay Strays (Vocal Group of the Year), and Brooks & Dunn (Vocal Duo of the Year).

Ella Langley and Riley Green’s blockbuster hit “You Look Like You Love Me” fared well in the individual song categories, winning for Song, Single, and Music Video. Post Malone and Blake Shelton’s “Pour Me A Drink” received the Musical Event of the Year honor.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

