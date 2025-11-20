Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Zach Top Win Key Artist Honors At 59th CMA Awards

There as a host and performer, Lainey Wilson also proved to be a big winner at the 59th Country Music Association Awards.

Wilson notably won the Entertainer of the Year Award, earning the CMA Awards’ top honor for the second time in three years.

Wilson also won her fourth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year trophy, while securing Album of the Year for her “Whirlwind.”

Other notable Artist winners included Cody Johnson (Male Vocalist of the Year), Zach Top (New Artist of the Year), Red Clay Strays (Vocal Group of the Year), and Brooks & Dunn (Vocal Duo of the Year).

Ella Langley and Riley Green’s blockbuster hit “You Look Like You Love Me” fared well in the individual song categories, winning for Song, Single, and Music Video. Post Malone and Blake Shelton’s “Pour Me A Drink” received the Musical Event of the Year honor.