CMA Awards Performer Megan Moroney Reflects On Journey, Hypes “Cloud 9” During UGA Raising Cane’s Pop-Up

Before fully stepping into her upcoming “Cloud 9” album era, Megan Moroney will celebrate the success of prior release “Am I Okay?” at the 59th CMA Awards.

An eagerly anticipated performer at Wednesday’s show, Moroney is also a nominee for six awards: Album, Female Vocalist, Single, Song, Music Video, and Musical Event.

Amid the celebration of this milestone career moment, Moroney returned to her UGA alma mater for a special event with Raising Cane’s.

Held at the same Athens, Georgia restaurant that Moroney frequented as a student, the pop-up invited fans, media, and influencers to join a very fun celebration.

Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves, himself an alumnus of UGA, joined Megan for the event on Friday. The following day, both would head to Sanford Stadium for Georgia’s big football win over fellow SEC program Texas.

Thematically built around the new, pink-themed “Cloud 9” album era, the pop-up saw Moroney deliver a rousing speech, spend time in the kitchen, work the drive-thru, and even work the counter – where she met lucky fans who had camped out since the early-morning hours.

From start-to-finish, Moroney proved immensely accessible to and grateful for her fans. She said “yes” to well over 100 picture and selfie requests, clearly remembered and bonded with certain superfans, volunteered to autograph a plethora of different items, and even spent time at the restaurant window chatting with those who hung around after her “shift.”

Her upcoming album may discuss the emotion of being on “Cloud 9,” but she remains very down-to-earth.

“It’s amazing and humbling to be back here in Athens. Every time I’m here, I’m reminded that I used to be the sorority girl singing songs in the house without anyone to listen to them, and now I’m here at the same Cane’s my friends and I would come to and am celebrating the upcoming release of my third album,” said Moroney. “I love seeing my fans and celebrating with them and interacting with them as much as I can because they’ve fueled this entire thing. I don’t get to play shows unless they show up and they certainly show up!”

Moroney’s humble nature mirrors that of Todd Graves, whose incredible success as an entrepreneur (and pop culture force) has neither shaken his passion for what he does nor his proclivity to warmly connect with everyone he meets.

“Megan and I both went to Georgia and this is where it all started for both of us – I had a dream to open a Chicken Finger Restaurant and she had a dream to be a musician and we’re living our dreams,” said Graves. “It’s great coming back to this place and partnering with Megan for the announcement of Cloud 9. Megan is an incredible artist and she just wants to be here celebrating with her fans, so when she told me about her idea for a ‘pop up’ I loved it.”

A well-known fan of the genre, Graves has been part of numerous collaborations between country music stars and his restaurant brand. He and his family will be in attendance at Wednesday’s CMA Awards ceremony, supporting his friend and fellow Georgia Bulldog.

“She’s nominated for six CMA Awards, and I’m going to be there in the front row cheering her on,” added Graves. “We’re friends, and my family and I are big fans of her music, and she’s loved Cane’s for years, so this partnership is perfect. Her album actually comes out on my birthday!”

Mindful of where they started, both Moroney and Graves are aware of what it took to get to where they are now. Throughout their time at the pop-up, the two shared the importance of never quitting or giving up.

Having gone from UGA dreamers to CMA Award-winning, platinum-selling musicians and incredibly successful restaurant moguls, their words definitely did not prove hollow.

Instead, the wisdom proved motivating, generating enthusiasm from the many attending students who will soon pursue their own dreams.

Representing her “blue” era, “Am I Okay?” spurred hits in “No Caller ID” and the CMA Award-nominated title track. Songs like “Man On The Moon” and “28th of June” have also gained immense recognition.

The album itself debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

The pink-themed “Cloud 9,” due in February, features current radio single “6 Months Later” and the buzzy ballad “Beautiful Things.”

Photos from Megan’s time at the pop-up follow, courtesy of Raising Cane’s.