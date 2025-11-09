HUNTR/X’s “Golden” Remains #1 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

“KPop Demon Hunters” smash “Golden” retains its position as pop radio’s #1 song.
“Golden” received ~17,245 spins during the November 2-8 tracking period, leading to a second week at #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 273.
Performed by the HUNTR/X trio of protagonists in the fictional animated film, “Golden” features vocal work from real-life artists EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.
Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” stays at #2 on the pop chart, as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” keeps tabs on the #3 position. Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” (#4) and Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” (#5) also match last week’s positions.