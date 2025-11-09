in Music News

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” Remains #1 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

“Golden” spends a second week as pop radio’s #1 song.

KPop Demon Hunters - Golden lyric video | Sony Animation/Netflix

“KPop Demon Hunters” smash “Golden” retains its position as pop radio’s #1 song.

“Golden” received ~17,245 spins during the November 2-8 tracking period, leading to a second week at #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 273.

Performed by the HUNTR/X trio of protagonists in the fictional animated film, “Golden” features vocal work from real-life artists EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” stays at #2 on the pop chart, as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” keeps tabs on the #3 position. Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” (#4) and Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” (#5) also match last week’s positions.

Alex warrenAudrey nunaejaegoldenHUNTR/XJustin BieberLeon thomasrei amiTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Cardi B & Kehlani’s “Safe” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Reaches #1 At Urban