Cardi B & Kehlani’s “Safe” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Reaches #1 At Urban

“Safe” is a multi-format radio #1.

Kehlani and Cardi B in Safe | Atlantic

As it retains #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, Cardi B’s “Safe (featuring Kehlani) earns #1 at another format. The song this week rises two places to the top of the Mediabase urban listing.

— “Safe” received ~6,219 rhythmic spins during the November 2-8 tracking period, leading to a second week at #1.

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, while Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” rises two places to #3.

Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” slides one spot to #4, and Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” rises a level to #5.

— “Safe” meanwhile earns #1 at urban radio with ~6,221 spins (+273).

“It Depends” drops a spot to #2, as Kehlani’s “Folded” slides a level to #3. Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” remains in the #4 spot, and Metro Boomin’s “Take Me Thru Dere” ascends four positions to #5.

