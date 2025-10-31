in Music News

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” To Be Named #1 Song On Pop Radio Chart

“Golden” will this week become the #1 song.

KPop Demon Hunters - Golden lyric video | Sony Animation/Netflix

After a multi-week reign as the format’s leader, Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” will cede the throne at pop radio.

The new #1 on Mediabase’s pop airplay chart will be HUNTR/X’s “Golden.” The global smash from “KPop Demon Hunters” holds a dominant lead as the October 26-November 1 tracking period nears its conclusion, and there is no realistic threat from below.

Voiced by real-life artists, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, “Golden” has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year — from the biggest Netflix film in history.

Its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart marks another chapter in an unprecedented success story.

