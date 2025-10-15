in Runway

Ciara Miller, Nicole Sahebi, Ashtin Earle Shine On Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Pink Carpet (Special Look)

They brought killer looks to Wednesday’s event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Ciara Miller attends Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Along with iconic looks from iconic women on the runway, Wednesday’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured wave making appearances on the official pink carpet.

The show’s arrival circuit featured buzzy appearances from various high-profile entertainers and influencers, many of whom made major style impacts.

Ciara Miller, Nicole Sahebi, and Ashtin Earle were among the standouts, rocking sexy looks for the annual lingerie-themed fashion show.

Emanating from New York, Wednesday’s show marked the ongoing revival of a one-time pop culture institution. Names like Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, TWICE, and Karol G took the stage as performers, with well-known Victoria’s Secret icons and newly crowned Angels like Angel Reese walking the runway.

Photos follow, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Ciara Miller attends Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Nicole Sahebi attends Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Ashtin Earle attends Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

