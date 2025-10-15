Ciara Miller, Nicole Sahebi, Ashtin Earle Shine On Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Pink Carpet (Special Look)

Along with iconic looks from iconic women on the runway, Wednesday’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured wave making appearances on the official pink carpet.

The show’s arrival circuit featured buzzy appearances from various high-profile entertainers and influencers, many of whom made major style impacts.

Ciara Miller, Nicole Sahebi, and Ashtin Earle were among the standouts, rocking sexy looks for the annual lingerie-themed fashion show.

Emanating from New York, Wednesday’s show marked the ongoing revival of a one-time pop culture institution. Names like Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, TWICE, and Karol G took the stage as performers, with well-known Victoria’s Secret icons and newly crowned Angels like Angel Reese walking the runway.

Photos follow, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.