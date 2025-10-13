in TV News

Audrey Hobert Booked For Performance On October 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Hobert will be next Monday’s musical guest.

In re-runs for the week of October 13, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return to original product on Monday, October 20.

The week’s first episode will feature a buzzy musical guest.

Audrey Hobert, whose album “Whose the Clown?” spurred ample buzz and a hit single in “Sue Me,” will take the stage in the episode’s concluding segment.

Earlier in the night, Fallon will welcome Oscar Isaac and Malala Yousafzai.

This week’s re-run episodes include broadcasts with the “Only Murders” stars, Doja Cat, Dwayne Johnson, Mariah Carey, and Mark Wahlberg.

