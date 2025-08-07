in TV News

Margaret Qualley Confirmed For August 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Bob Odenkirk and Pedrito Martínez Group ft. Bill Murray.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2026 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margaret Qualley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Eight days before “Honey Don’t” opens, star Margaret Qualley will chat on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the actress for the Thursday, August 14 edition of its flagship late-night show.

That night’s episode will also feature an interview with Bob Odenkirk. Later, Pedrito Martínez Group and Bill Murray will deliver the show-closing musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Thursday, August 7: Guests include Jonas Brothers, Greg Gutfeld and musical guest Good Charlotte. Show #2171

Friday, August 8: Guests include Adam Sandler, Sabrina Ionescu and musical guest Jessie Murph. (OAD 7/21/25)

Monday, August 11: Guests include Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, Cristin Milioti, Matthew Berry and comedian Bonnie McFarlane. Show #2172

Tuesday, August 12: Guests include Austin Butler, Judd Apatow and musical guest Royel Otis. Show #2173

Wednesday, August 13: Guests include John Cena, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and musical guest Goose. Show #2174

Thursday, August 14: Guests include Bob Odenkirk, Margaret Qualley and musical guest Pedrito Martínez Group ft. Bill Murray. Show #2175

jimmy fallonmargaret qualleynbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

John Cena, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Goose Confirmed For August 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”