John Cena, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Goose Confirmed For August 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As he celebrates his WWE Farewell Tour and the new season of “Peacemaker,” John Cena will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Cena will be the lead interview guest on the Wednesday, August 13 “Fallon.”
The episode will also feature a chat with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Later, Goose will take the stage for what is certain to be an electric musical performance.
Full listings follow:
Wednesday, August 6: Guests include Seth Rogen, Heidi Klum and comedian Derrick Stroup. Show #2170
Thursday, August 7: Guests include Jonas Brothers, Greg Gutfeld and musical guest Good Charlotte. Show #2171
Friday, August 8: Guests include Adam Sandler, Sabrina Ionescu and musical guest Jessie Murph. (OAD 7/21/25)
Monday, August 11: Guests include Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, Cristin Milioti, Matthew Berry and comedian Bonnie McFarlane. Show #2172
Tuesday, August 12: Guests include Austin Butler, Judd Apatow and musical guest Royel Otis. Show #2173
Wednesday, August 13: Guests include John Cena, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and musical guest Goose. Show #2174