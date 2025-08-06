in TV News

John Cena, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Goose Confirmed For August 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC has confirmed a strong lineup for next Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1934 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with professional wrestler & actor John Cena during “Disco Piñata” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As he celebrates his WWE Farewell Tour and the new season of “Peacemaker,” John Cena will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Cena will be the lead interview guest on the Wednesday, August 13 “Fallon.”

The episode will also feature a chat with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Later, Goose will take the stage for what is certain to be an electric musical performance.

Full listings follow:

Wednesday, August 6: Guests include Seth Rogen, Heidi Klum and comedian Derrick Stroup. Show #2170

Thursday, August 7: Guests include Jonas Brothers, Greg Gutfeld and musical guest Good Charlotte. Show #2171

Friday, August 8: Guests include Adam Sandler, Sabrina Ionescu and musical guest Jessie Murph. (OAD 7/21/25)

Monday, August 11: Guests include Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, Cristin Milioti, Matthew Berry and comedian Bonnie McFarlane. Show #2172

Tuesday, August 12: Guests include Austin Butler, Judd Apatow and musical guest Royel Otis. Show #2173

Wednesday, August 13: Guests include John Cena, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and musical guest Goose. Show #2174

goosejesse tyler fergusonjimmy fallonjohn cenanbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Disco Lines & Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song