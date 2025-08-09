in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Renee Rapp’s “Bite Me” Earns #1 For Pure US Album Sales, Morgan Wallen Scores 10th Week #1 Overall

“I’m The Problem” spends another week atop the Billboard 200.

Renee Rapp by Zora Sicher | Courtesy of Universal Music

Reneé Rapp’s sophomore album “Bite Me” enjoyed a strong opening week in the United States, ranking as the leader in pure sales and a Top 3 performer in overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album sold 46K pure US copies during the August 1-7 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 65K in total first-week consumption.

The pure sales figure ranks as the week’s best, and will earn the album a #1 debut on Billboard Top Album Sales. The consumption figure should be good enough for a #3 debut on the Billboard 200, beneath Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” and the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack.

Credited with another 136K tracking period units, “I’m The Problem” will earn a 10th non-consecutive week at #1.

