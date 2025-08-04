Early Look: Chris Pratt, Rose Byrne, Machine Gun Kelly Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, actor Chris Pratt, actress Rose Byrne, and singer-songwriter mgk during Telestrations on Monday, August 4, 2025 -- (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features appearances by Chris Pratt, Rose Byrne, and Machine Gun Kelly.
All three appear for individuals interviews with host Jimmy Fallon. They also appear together in a segment, joining Fallon for a game of “Telestrations.
mgk later makes a third appearance on the episode, taking the stage for the show-closing musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Fallon” was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the episode, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.
