Early Look: Chris Pratt, Rose Byrne, Machine Gun Kelly Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They all appear in a “Telestrations” segment.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, actor Chris Pratt, actress Rose Byrne, and singer-songwriter mgk during Telestrations on Monday, August 4, 2025 -- (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)

Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features appearances by Chris Pratt, Rose Byrne, and Machine Gun Kelly.

All three appear for individuals interviews with host Jimmy Fallon. They also appear together in a segment, joining Fallon for a game of “Telestrations.

mgk later makes a third appearance on the episode, taking the stage for the show-closing musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Fallon” was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the episode, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2168 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Pratt during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2168 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rose Byrne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2168 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter mgk during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2168 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter mgk during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2168 — Pictured: Musical guest mgk performs on Monday, August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2168 — Pictured: Musical guest mgk performs on Monday, August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2168 — Pictured: Musical guest mgk performs on Monday, August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2168 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, actor Chris Pratt, actress Rose Byrne, and singer-songwriter mgk during Telestrations on Monday, August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

