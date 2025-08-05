in Culture News, Movie News

Sydney Sweeney Looks Beautiful At “Americana” Screening In Los Angeles

The actress looked stunning as tastemakers celebrated the film.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: Sydney Sweeney attends the "Americana" special screening at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle commercial and reported political affiliation may be generating controversy and discourse, but there is no disputing her ability to slay at an event.

The actress looked characteristically stunning at a Los Angeles tastemaker screening for “Americana” earlier this week.

Sweeney stars in the film, which premiered at SXSW in 2023 and is finally getting its theatrical release this month. Other notables, including co-star Halsey, were also present at the screening.

Following the event, Lionsgate shared photos from Sydney’s appearance.

