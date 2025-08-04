First Look: Jenna Ortega, Cooper Koch Appear On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1684 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 4, 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
The long-awaited second season of “Wednesday” arrives in just two days. In celebration of the big moment, star Jenna Ortega drops by “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Ortega appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s episode, chatting with Seth about the new season and more.
Monday’s episode also features a visit from Cooper Koch, whose appearance in “Monsters” earned a Primetime Emmy nomination.
The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; ahead of the episode, check out first-look photos from the taping.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1684 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Cooper Koch during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1684 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Cooper Koch during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1684 — Pictured: Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on August 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
