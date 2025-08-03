Tyler Hubbard’s “Park” Officially Rises To #1 At Country Radio

Tyler Hubbard returns to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart this week, as his “Park” enjoys a two-place lift to #1.

Along with ruling in chart points, “Park” dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 27-August 2 tracking period.

“Park” follows “5 Foot 9,” “Dancin’ In The Country,” and “Back Then Right Now” as the fourth solo #1 for Hubbard, who was also a mainstay atop the chart as part of Florida Georgia Line.

Thomas Rhett’s “After All The Bars Are Closed” rises to #2 on this week’s chart, while Shaboozey’s “Good News” jumps three places to #3.