Cardi B’s “Outside” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

One day after celebrating “Outside” as an official theme song of WWE Summerslam, Cardi B celebrates the single reaching #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart.

The song rises two places to the top spot, courtesy of the ~6,136 spins it received during the July 27-August 2 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a hefty 1,088 plays.

Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” holds at #2, while Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” drops two levels to #3.

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” (#4), and Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” (#5) again complete the Top 5.