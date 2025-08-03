Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Secures 8th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 9th Week Ruling Hot Adult Contemporary

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” unsurprisingly extends its era of radio dominance, securing an eighth week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart and a ninth week at #1 on the hot adult contemporary breakdown.

— “Ordinary” received ~16,904 pop spins during the July 27-August 2 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 240 but keeping the song dominantly ahead of the pack.

Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” holds at #2, and Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” stays at #3. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” (#4) and Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” (#5) are also steady on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

— The Alex Warren smash meanwhile garnered ~6,056 Hot AC spins this week (-147).

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” stays at #2, while Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” remains in the #3 position. “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” drops a level to #4, and Maroon 5 & Lisa’s “Priceless” ticks up a spot

to #5.