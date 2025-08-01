Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Steve Buscemi, More To Support “Wednesday” On “Good Morning America”

Six original “Good Morning America” episodes set to air this coming week, and all will feature “Wednesday” cast members.

Celebrating the start of the show’s second season, titular star Jenna Ortega will appear on the August 4 episode. Catherine Zeta-Jones will be part of the August 5 airing.

Hunter Doohan and Joy Sunday will drop by on August 6, while Luis Guzman will chat on the August 7 episode. Steve Buscemi (August 8) and Georgie Farmer (August 9) will close out the week.

Zeta-Jones (August 5), Doohan and Sunday (August 6), Guzman (August 7), and Buscemi (August 8) will also appear on the respective day’s “GMA3” episode.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.