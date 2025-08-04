First Look: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Harlem Globetrotters Compete On August 14 “Celebrity Family Feud”

Two iconic sports institutions will compete on the August 14 edition of “Celebrity Family Feud.”
Indeed, that night’s episode will feature a team representing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders taking on a team representing the Harlem Globetrotters.
Madeline Salter, McKenna Gehrke, Camille Sturdivant, Judy Trammell, and Kelli Finglass form the the former team, while “Sweet Lou” Dunbar, Cherelle “Torch” George, Brawley “Cheese” Chisolm, Chandler “Bull Dog” Mack, and once “Hammer” Harrison will be supporting the basketball sensations.
A two-game episode, the broadcast will also feature a match between Team Vanessa Bayer and Team Bridget Everett.
The episode will air at 8PM EDT on August 14, and first-look photos follow.
MADELINE SALTER, MCKENNA GEHRKE, CAMILLE STURDIVANT, JUDY TRAMMELL, KELLI FINGLASS, STEVE HARVEY
"SWEET LOU" DUNBAR, CHERELLE "TORCH" GEORGE, BRAWLEY "CHEESE" CHISHOLM, CHANDLER "BULL DOG" MACK, DONTE "HAMMER" HARRISON
MADELINE SALTER
CAMILLE STURDIVANT
MCKENNA GEHRKE
KELLI FINGLASS
JUDY TRAMMELL
DONTE "HAMMER" HARRISON
CHANDLER "BULL DOG" MACK
CHERELLE "TORCH" GEORGE
BRAWLEY "CHEESE" CHISHOLM
"SWEET LOU" DUNBAR
MADELINE SALTER, MCKENNA GEHRKE, CAMILLE STURDIVANT, STEVE HARVEY, JUDY TRAMMELL, KELLI FINGLASS
"SWEET LOU" DUNBAR, CHERELLE "TORCH" GEORGE, BRAWLEY "CHEESE" CHISHOLM, CHANDLER "BULL DOG" MACK, DONTE "HAMMER" HARRISON