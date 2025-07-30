First Look: PinkPantheress Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2166 -- Pictured: Musical guest PinkPantheress performs on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s loaded edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by PinkPantheress.
The artist takes the stage for a musical performance in the show-closing segment.
PinkPantheress’ performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Nicole Scherzinger, Hasan Minhaj, and Morgan Spector. Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo also return, again filling in as guest announcers for the broadcast.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Ahead of the episode, take a first look at PinkPantheress’ performance.
