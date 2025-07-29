First Look: Chase Sui Wonders Makes Appearance On Tuesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1681 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Chase Sui Wonders during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 29, 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Tuesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features an appearance by Chase Sui Wonders.
The actress, who appears in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and the Emmy-nominated “The Studio,” drops by for an interview with host Seth Meyers.
The episode also features appearances by Taron Egerton and Tim Herlihy.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Late Night” will take the NBC airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the official taping. That “first look” appears below.
