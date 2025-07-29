in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” Earns Pop Radio’s Most Added Honor For 3rd Straight Week

“DAISIES” continues to win support at pop radio.

Justin Bieber by Renell Medrano, press photo courtesy of Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” scores another sizable showing of support at pop radio, notching a third week as the format’s most added song.

The “SWAG” single landed at another 35 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Each added by 33 stations, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” and Katseye’s “Gabriela” tie for second.

Alex Warren & Rosé’s “On My Mind” follows in fourth place with 20 new pickups, while add counts of 17 slot BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” and Chris Brown’s “Holy Blindfold” in #5 on the Mediabase pop add board.

With 16 new adds each, Sean Paul’s “Ginger” and sombr’s “back to friends” share seventh place. Conan Gray’s “Vodka Cranberry,” mgk’s “cliché,” and Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” form a three-way tie for ninth with 12 new pickups each.

Alex warrenblackpinkChris BrownConan GraydaisiesHUNTR/XJustin Bieberkatseyemachine gun kellymgkmyles smithrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

First Look: Sandra Oh, Erin Doherty Appear On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

First Look: Chase Sui Wonders Makes Appearance On Tuesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”