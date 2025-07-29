Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” Earns Pop Radio’s Most Added Honor For 3rd Straight Week

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” scores another sizable showing of support at pop radio, notching a third week as the format’s most added song.

The “SWAG” single landed at another 35 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Each added by 33 stations, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” and Katseye’s “Gabriela” tie for second.

Alex Warren & Rosé’s “On My Mind” follows in fourth place with 20 new pickups, while add counts of 17 slot BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” and Chris Brown’s “Holy Blindfold” in #5 on the Mediabase pop add board.

With 16 new adds each, Sean Paul’s “Ginger” and sombr’s “back to friends” share seventh place. Conan Gray’s “Vodka Cranberry,” mgk’s “cliché,” and Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” form a three-way tie for ninth with 12 new pickups each.