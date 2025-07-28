First Look: Sandra Oh, Erin Doherty Appear On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1680 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Erin Doherty during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 28, 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
A past Emmy-nominated actress and a current Emmy-nominated actress drop by Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Indeed, Sandra Oh appears as the episode’s lead interview guest. The acclaimed actress, who was nominated for her work on series like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve” and won as a producer for “Quiz Lady,” chats about “Twelfth Night.”
Later, Erin Doherty appears to talk about her Emmy-nominated turn in the recent sensation “Adolescence.”
The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
