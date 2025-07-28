Jenna Ortega Booked For August 4 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episode

Two days before “Wednesday” begins its second season, star Jenna Ortega will drop by “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC confirms Ortega as an interview guest for the Monday, August 4 episode. She is presently the only guest listed, although additional visitors may be confirmed later in the week.

The immensely successful and acclaimed “Wednesday” will air its second season in two parts; the first four episodes will drop on August 6, and the latter will premiere on September 3.

Monday, August 4: Guests include Jenna Ortega (Wednesday). Show #1684