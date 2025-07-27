Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” Rises To #1 At Urban Radio

One week after reaching #1 at rhythmic radio, Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” achieves the same feat on the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up one place, the hit earns #1 thanks to the ~6,073 spins it received during the July 20-26 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 878 plays.

Down one spot, Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” settles for #2 this week.

Cardi B’s “Outside” enjoys a two-place lift to #3 on the Mediabase urban chart, as Chris Brown’s “Residuals” stays in the #4 position. Up one place, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” claims #5.