Illenium & Hayla’s “In My Arms” Earns #1 At Dance Radio

The collaboration jumps three places to #1.

The #4 song on last week’s Mediabase dance radio chart earns #1 on this week’s listing.

Indeed, Illenium & Hayla’s “In My Arms” makes the big jump, claiming #1 thanks to the ~690 spins it received during the July 20-26 tracking period.

Tiesto, Odd Mob & Good Boys’ “Won’t Be Possible,” last week’s leader, ranks as a close #2 this week.

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas’ “Blessings” slides one position to #3 on the new chart, while Martin Garrix & Lauv’s “Mad” jumps two places to #4. Up two places in its own right, David Guetta & Cedric Gervais’ “A Better World” claims #5.

