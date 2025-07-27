Twenty One Pilots’ “The Contract” Rises To #1 At Alternative Radio

twenty one pilots’ “The Contract” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~2,088 times during the July 20-26 tracking period, the song rises one place from last week’s position. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 142.
Up three spots, Turnstile’s “Never Enough” earns #2 on this week’s chart. Green Day’s “One Eyed Bastard” rises three spots to #3, while Djo’s “Basic Being Basic” endures a three-place drop to #4 on the latest alternative chart.
Down two spots, sombr’s “back to friends” settles for #5 on the new listing.