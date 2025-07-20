Djo’s “Basic Being Basic” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Djo’s “Basic Being Basic” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the single reaches #1 thanks to the ~2,197 spins it received during the July 13-19 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 241.

twenty one pilots’ “The Contract” also rises two places, in its case moving from #4 to #2.

sombr’s “back to friends” drops a level to #3, while Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” slides three positions to #4.

Turnstile’s “Never Enough” concurrently enjoys a one-place lift to #5 on the new chart.