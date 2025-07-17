First Look: Olivia Dean Performs On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2159 -- Pictured: Musical guest Olivia Dean performs on Thursday, July 17, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Along with playing a show in Brooklyn Thursday night, Olivia Dean stopped by Manhattan for a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The buzzy artist took the stage as anticipation grows for her upcoming album “The Art Of Loving,” due September 26.
Olivia Deans performance closes Thursday night’s episode. Earlier in the broadcast, Natasha Lyonne and Bobby Flay stop by for interviews. They also play a game of “Catchphrase.”
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from the taping follow.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2159 — Pictured: Musical guest Olivia Dean performs on Thursday, July 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2159 — Pictured: Musical guest Olivia Dean performs on Thursday, July 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2159 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Flay, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, host Jimmy Fallon, and Natasha Lyonne during Catchphrase on Thursday, July 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon nbc Olivia dean the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.