First Look: Olivia Dean Performs On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Along with playing a show in Brooklyn Thursday night, Olivia Dean stopped by Manhattan for a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The buzzy artist took the stage as anticipation grows for her upcoming album “The Art Of Loving,” due September 26.

Olivia Deans performance closes Thursday night’s episode. Earlier in the broadcast, Natasha Lyonne and Bobby Flay stop by for interviews. They also play a game of “Catchphrase.”

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from the taping follow.