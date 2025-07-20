in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

“JUMP” was the biggest track on YouTube this past week.

BLACKPINK - Jump video screenshot | YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” received a warm welcome from music fans, earning #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The video debuts at #1 thanks to the 63.5 million views it received during the July 11-17 tracking period. No other music video received even half as many views during that window.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “JUMP” generated 85.4 million views during the tracking period. That results in the #1 bow on the Songs Chart.

Thanks to the new release, BLACKPINK soars seventy-seven places to #9 on this week’s Global Artists Chart.



Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

