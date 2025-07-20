BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” received a warm welcome from music fans, earning #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The video debuts at #1 thanks to the 63.5 million views it received during the July 11-17 tracking period. No other music video received even half as many views during that window.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “JUMP” generated 85.4 million views during the tracking period. That results in the #1 bow on the Songs Chart.

Thanks to the new release, BLACKPINK soars seventy-seven places to #9 on this week’s Global Artists Chart.