WNBA All-Star Kiki Iriafen Walks Red Carpet At Wednesday’s ESPYS Ceremony

Los Angeles, CA - July 16, 2025 - Dolby Theater: Kiki Iriafen at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)
The Washington Mystics were one of the few WNBA teams not playing Wednesday, allowing rookie star Kiki Iriafen to attend the 2025 ESPYS.
Kiki attended Wednesday’s ceremony days amid a great debut season, which has earned her a trip to the All-Star game this coming weekend.
The USC Trojans player looked great on the red carpet at the show, which is being hosted by Shane Gillis and currently airing on the ABC and ESPN networks. In conjunction with the event, ESPN shared photos from the red carpet.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.