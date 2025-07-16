in TV News

WNBA All-Star Kiki Iriafen Walks Red Carpet At Wednesday’s ESPYS Ceremony

The rookie was named an all-star this year.

Los Angeles, CA - July 16, 2025 - Dolby Theater: Kiki Iriafen at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)

The Washington Mystics were one of the few WNBA teams not playing Wednesday, allowing rookie star Kiki Iriafen to attend the 2025 ESPYS.

Kiki attended Wednesday’s ceremony days amid a great debut season, which has earned her a trip to the All-Star game this coming weekend.

The USC Trojans player looked great on the red carpet at the show, which is being hosted by Shane Gillis and currently airing on the ABC and ESPN networks. In conjunction with the event, ESPN shared photos from the red carpet.

Los Angeles, CA – July 16, 2025 – Dolby Theater: Kiki Iriafen at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)
Los Angeles, CA – July 16, 2025 – Dolby Theater: Kiki Iriafen at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)
Los Angeles, CA – July 16, 2025 – Dolby Theater: Kiki Iriafen at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)

espnespyskiki iriafenwnba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Suni Lee Looks Breathtaking On Red Carpet For 2025 ESPY Awards

Special Look: Isaiah Hartenstein, Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein Arrive On Red Carpet At 2025 ESPYS