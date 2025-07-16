Suni Lee Looks Breathtaking On Red Carpet For 2025 ESPY Awards

Gold medal-winning gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee was in attendance at the 2025 ESPYS, joining an all-star list of names from the worlds of athletics and entertainment.
Ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony, the Team USA sensation wowed on the official red carpet. Lee easily delivered one of the night’s best looks, shining on such an important night in the world of sports.
Shane Gillis is hosting this year’s show, which honors elite athletes for their on-court and off-court contributions. Photos from Suni Lee’s red carpet arrival follow, courtesy of ESPN and ABC.
Los Angeles, CA – July 16, 2025 – Dolby Theater: Suni Lee at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)
(Disney/Stewart Cook) SUNI LEE