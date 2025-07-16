Special Look: Isaiah Hartenstein, Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein Arrive On Red Carpet At 2025 ESPYS

Los Angeles, CA - July 16, 2025 - Dolby Theater: Kourtney Kellar and Isaiah Hartenstein at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)
As NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder will receive plenty of attention at Wednesday’s ESPYS ceremony.
That championship team includes Isaiah Hartenstein, who was recently spotted on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Isaiah walked with his wife Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein, who is making her second major event appearance in the past week.
Kourtney also appeared as a ring card girl during this past weekend’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight on Netflix.
Shane Gillis is hosting this year’s ESPYS ceremony, which kicked off at 8PM EDT. Photos from the red carpet follow: