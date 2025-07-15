in TV News

First Look: Russell Wilson, “Summer I Turned Pretty” Cast, Clipse Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They all appear on Tuesday night’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2157 -- Pictured: (l-r) Football player Russell Wilson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes a stacked lineup into the studio.

The episode features Russell Wilson as its lead interview guest. The veteran quarterback signed with the local New York Giants ahead of the upcoming season.

Following the Wilson interview, Fallon welcomes Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Lola Tung from the cast of Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” then concludes with a performance by Clipse.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. A photographic first look at the episode follows:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2157 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, & Lola Tung during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2157 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, & Lola Tung during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2157 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, & Lola Tung during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2157 — Pictured: (l-r) Football player Russell Wilson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2157 — Pictured: (l-r) Football player Russell Wilson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2157 — Pictured: Musical guest Clipse performs on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2157 — Pictured: Musical guest Clipse performs on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

