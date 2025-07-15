First Look: Russell Wilson, “Summer I Turned Pretty” Cast, Clipse Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes a stacked lineup into the studio.

The episode features Russell Wilson as its lead interview guest. The veteran quarterback signed with the local New York Giants ahead of the upcoming season.

Following the Wilson interview, Fallon welcomes Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Lola Tung from the cast of Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” then concludes with a performance by Clipse.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. A photographic first look at the episode follows: