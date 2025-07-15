Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” received an ample amount of opening-week support at pop radio, securing the format’s most added honor.

The “SWAG” focus single received pickups from 85 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, resulting in the first-place finish.

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP,” one of the week’s other major debuts, takes second on the Mediabase pop add board. It landed on 70 playlists.

Conan Gray’s “Vodka Cranberry” follows in third place with 28 pickups, while an add count of 20 positions Alex Warren & Rosé’s “On My Mind” in fourth. The recipient of 17 new adds, Lewis Capaldi’s “Survive” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (16 adds, 6th-most), Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” (14 adds, 7th-most), Tate McRae’s “Revolving door” (13 adds, 8th-most), Audrey Hobert’s “Sue Me” (12 adds, 9th-most), Addison Rae’s “Fame Is A Gun” (11 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” (11 adds, 10th-most, tie).