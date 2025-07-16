Early Look: Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anthony Anderson, More Appear On July 23 “Match Game”

MATCH GAME - “Kevin Nealon, Selena Gomez, BD Wong, Anthony Anderson, Cara Delevingne, Ziwe” - Martin Short and six hilarious celebrities get BLANK on the season premiere of “Match Game” as contestants play to win $25,000 in a game of fill-in-the-blank. WEDNESDAY, JULY 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jan Thijs)
TOP: SELENA GOMEZ, CARA DELEVINGNE, KEVIN NEALON
BOTTOM: ANTHONY ANDERSON, BD WONG
“Match Game” is returning to ABC on July 23, and a first-look at the premiere episode has been made available.
The inaugural game will feature Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Kevin Nealon, Anthony Anderson, Ziwe, and BD Wong as panelists. Gomez’s appearance is especially notable as her “Only Murders In The Building” co-star Martin Short hosts the new revival. Delevingne also appeared throughout that show’s second season.
The episode will air at 9PM EDT on ABC, before presumably making its launch on the network’s relevant streaming platforms.
