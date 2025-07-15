Emmy Awards: Britt Lower, Aimee Lou Wood, Adam Brody, Harrison Ford, More Score First Career Nominations

This year’s Primetime Emmy Nominations list was devoid of many surprises, as programs like “Severance,” “The White Lotus,” “Adolescence,” and more unsurprisingly fared well in their eligible categories.

The lack of surprises does not, however, take away from the significance of recognition within an increasingly crowded and competitive TV sphere. It also does not downplay the impact of receiving one’s first career nomination.

The list of first-timers, featured below, contains a healthy mix of Hollywood veterans and up-and-coming stars. For a full list of this year’s nominated programs and performers, click here.

First-time Primetime Emmy Nominees

Javier Bardem (“Monsters”)

Ike Barinholz (“The Studio”)

Kristen Bell (“Nobody Wants This”)

Adam Brody (“Nobody Wants This”)

Zach Cherry (“Severance”)

Owen Cooper (“Adolescence”)

Erin Doherty (“Adolescence”)

Colin Farrell (“The Penguin”)

Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”)

Scott Glenn (“The White Lotus”)

Stephen Graham (“Adolescence”)

Jake Gyllenhaal (“Presumed Innocent”)

Shawn Hatosy (“The Pitt”)

Jeff Hiller (“Somebody Somewhere”)

Robby Hoffman (“Hacks”)

Jason Isaacs (“The White Lotus”)

Cooper Koch (“Monsters”)

Zoe Kravitz (“The Studio”)

Katherine Lanasa (“The Pitt”)

Britt Lower (“Severance”)

Anthony Mackie (“The Studio”)

Cristin Milioti (“The Penguin”)

Ruth Negga (“Presumed Innocent”)

Deidre O’Connell (“The Penguin”)

Tom Segura (“Bad Thoughts”)

Chloe Sevigny (“Monsters”)

JK Simmons (“Die Hart”)

Jenny Slate (“Dying For Sex”)

Tramell Tillman (“Severance”)

Christine Tremarco (“Adolescence”)

Michael Urie (“Shrinking”)

Ashley Walters (“Adolescence”)

Aimee Lou Wood (“The White Lotus”)