Madelyn Cline Wows In Stunning Pink Dress At “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Premiere

Ahead of this Friday’s opening, principals from the new “I Know What You Did Last Sumer” installment attended a world premiere in Los Angeles.

The list of attendees included Madelyn Cline, who plays Danica in the new film.

Cline, who rose to fame on “Outer Banks,” looked characteristically breathtaking at Monday night’s premiere at The United Theater on Broadway.

Following the event, Sony shared photos from the premiere. Those photos include shots of Cline with her castmates Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Pidgeon and Gabbriette, as well as writer/director/executive producer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.