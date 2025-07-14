First Look: David Corenswet, Lewis Capaldi Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Marking the show’s first original since mid-June, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes Superman as its lead guest.

Indeed, David Corenswet, who plays the Man of Steel in the new film, drops by as the episode’s lead interview guest. Corenswet also participates in a “30 Seconds To …” segment.

Along with the actor, Monday’s “Tonight Show” welcomes musician Lewis Capaldi for both a chat and musical performance.

Saquon Barkley, who was previously advertised for the episode, does not appear.

Monday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: