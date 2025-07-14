First Look: David Corenswet, Lewis Capaldi Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2156 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor David Corenswet during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 14, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Marking the show’s first original since mid-June, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes Superman as its lead guest.
Indeed, David Corenswet, who plays the Man of Steel in the new film, drops by as the episode’s lead interview guest. Corenswet also participates in a “30 Seconds To …” segment.
Along with the actor, Monday’s “Tonight Show” welcomes musician Lewis Capaldi for both a chat and musical performance.
Saquon Barkley, who was previously advertised for the episode, does not appear.
Monday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2156 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor David Corenswet during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 14, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2156 — Pictured: Musical guest Lewis Capaldi performs on Monday, July 14, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2156 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 14, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
