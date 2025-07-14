First Look: Pro Golfers Make Cameos In Episode 9 Of “Stick” (“Showtime”), Debuting July 16

After successfully securing a sponsor exemption on the previous episode of “Stick,” Santi will be making his PGA tournament debut at the Ready Safe Invitational.

Entitled “Showtime,” the ninth episode of Apple TV+’s acclaimed comedy will cover the start of that journey.

“Pryce tries to help Santi deal with the pressure of his first PGA tournament,” teases Apple TV+. “Romantic sparks fly as Santi starts climbing the leaderboard.”

Befitting the fact that it is covering a PGA event, the episode will feature cameos from the golfing world. Preliminary photos show active pro golfers Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley, as well as broadcasters Trevor Immelman and Jim Nantz.

The full episode will make its Apple TV+ debut on July 16; the first-look photos follow: