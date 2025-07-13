Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

As his Tate McRae collaboration “What I Want” continues to soar at mainstream radio, Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case” reaches the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song rises one place to #1 this week, dominantly ruling in chart points. The single also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 6-12 tracking period.

Up three places, Josh Ross’ “Single Again” moves into the runner-up spot. Sam Hunt’s “Country House” holds at #3.

Nate Smith’s “Fix What You Didn’t Break” climbs two spots to #4, and Tyler Hubbard’s “Park” ascends two levels to #5.