Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Country’s biggest star scores another radio #1.

As his Tate McRae collaboration “What I Want” continues to soar at mainstream radio, Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case” reaches the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song rises one place to #1 this week, dominantly ruling in chart points. The single also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 6-12 tracking period.

Up three places, Josh Ross’ “Single Again” moves into the runner-up spot. Sam Hunt’s “Country House” holds at #3.

Nate Smith’s “Fix What You Didn’t Break” climbs two spots to #4, and Tyler Hubbard’s “Park” ascends two levels to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

