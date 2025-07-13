Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas’ “Blessings” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas’ “Blessings” scores a big achievement this week, rising to #1 on the Mediabase dance radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Blessings” earns #1 thanks to the ~752 spins it received during the July 6-12 tracking period. The count tops the prior week’s mark by 204.
Meduza, Innellea & Genesi’s “Ege Of The World (featuring Nu-La)” moves up three spots to #2 this week, as Tiesto & Odd Mob’s “Won’t Be Possible” ticks up a place to #3.
Alesso & Becky Hill’s “Surrender,” last week’s leader, concurrently falls to #4. Illenium & Hayla’s “In My Arms” meanwhile rises a level to #5.