Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas’ “Blessings” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

“Blessings” rises to #1 on the dance chart.

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas’ “Blessings” scores a big achievement this week, rising to #1 on the Mediabase dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Blessings” earns #1 thanks to the ~752 spins it received during the July 6-12 tracking period. The count tops the prior week’s mark by 204.

Meduza, Innellea & Genesi’s “Ege Of The World (featuring Nu-La)” moves up three spots to #2 this week, as Tiesto & Odd Mob’s “Won’t Be Possible” ticks up a place to #3.

Alesso & Becky Hill’s “Surrender,” last week’s leader, concurrently falls to #4. Illenium & Hayla’s “In My Arms” meanwhile rises a level to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

