Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Spends 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 6th Week Atop Hot AC Chart

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” keeps rolling as the #1 song at both pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

“Ordinary” tops the Mediabase pop airplay chart for a fifth consecutive week, while ruling the Hot AC listing for a second straight — and sixth overall.

— “Ordinary” received ~17,588 pop spins during the July 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 114.

Doechii’s “Anxiety” holds at #2, as Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” stays at #3.

Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” and Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” remain stationary at #4 and #5 on the pop chart, respectively.

— The Alex Warren smash meanwhile received ~6,042 Hot AC spins during the latest tracking period (+123).

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” holds at #2, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” stays at #3. “Anxiety” spends another week as Hot AC’s #4 song, and Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” remains in the #5 spot.