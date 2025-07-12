Jessy May Potts Wows In White At Friday’s White Fox Heatwave Event

“Love Island” alum and UK fashion and culture sensation Jessy May Potts was one of the standout guests at Friday’s White Fox Heatwave Event in London.

Hosted by the immensely popular White Fox Boutique, the event celebrated summer — and the brand’s ever-growing status as a staple of cultural conversation.

Jessy, who rose to fame on Series 11 of Love Island UK, looked characteristically beautiful in a white dress at Friday’s celebration.

Official media photos chronicling her memorable red carpet showcase — and time outside the official venue — are available below.