in Culture News

Jessy May Potts Wows In White At Friday’s White Fox Heatwave Event

The Love Island Series 11 star attended Friday’s celebration in London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Jessy Potts attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)

“Love Island” alum and UK fashion and culture sensation Jessy May Potts was one of the standout guests at Friday’s White Fox Heatwave Event in London.

Hosted by the immensely popular White Fox Boutique, the event celebrated summer — and the brand’s ever-growing status as a staple of cultural conversation.

Jessy, who rose to fame on Series 11 of Love Island UK, looked characteristically beautiful in a white dress at Friday’s celebration.

Official media photos chronicling her memorable red carpet showcase — and time outside the official venue — are available below.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Jessy Potts attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Palmer/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Jessy Potts attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Palmer/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Jessy Potts attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Jessy Potts attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Jessy Potts attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Jessy Potts attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)

jessy may pottswhite fox

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leah Louvaine Serves Memorable Look At White Fox’s Heatwave Event