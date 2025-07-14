in Movie News

First Look: Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa Star In Prime Vidoe’s “The Map That Leads To You,” Set For August 20 Launch

The film adaptation launches for global streaming this August.

Photo Courtesy of: Prime Video/Amazon MGM Studios

The film version of J.P. Monninger’s “The Map That Leads To You” makes its streaming debut this August, and Prime Video has provided a first look.

The new photos feature stars Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa, who respectively play Heather and Jack. Josh Lucas, Madison Thompson, Sofia Wylie, and Orlando Norman also star in the film, which will launch for global streaming on August 20.

Lasse Hallström directed the screenplay from Vera Herbert and Les Bohem. “The Map That Leads To You” has a 96-minute runtime.

The aforementioned first-look photos follow.

Photo Courtesy of: Prime Video/Amazon MGM Studios

kj apamadelyn clinethe map that leads to you

