“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Stars Confirmed For July 15 “Fallon,” Russell Wilson, Clipse Also Set For Episode

NBC has confirmed a compelling lineup for Tuesday’s “Tonight Show.”

NBC just announced a big update to an already compelling July 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” lineup.

According to NBC, that night’s episode will feature Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney from Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” The buzzy show’s third and final season premieres the following night.

They join previously confirmed interview guest Russell Wilson and musical guest Clipse on the broadcast.

Monday, July 14: Guests include Saquon Barkley, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi. Show #2156

Tuesday, July 15: Guests include Russell Wilson and musical guest Clipse. Show #2157

Wednesday, July 16: Guests include Rachel Brosnahan, Ronny Chieng, Dave Portnoy and comedian Mandal. Show #2158

Thursday, July 17: Guests include Natasha Lyonne, Bobby Flay and musical guest Olivia Dean. Show #2159

