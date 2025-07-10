Raising Cane’s Vows Support For Texas Flood Relief; Owner Todd Graves Confirms $1 Million Red Cross Donation

Community has always been at the heart of the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers experience. The fast-growing restaurant chain does not simply expand into new markets — it immerses itself in the local dynamic. It builds a legitimate connection with the people it serves.

That means joining these communities in celebrating major achievements, such as professional and collegiate sports victories. It means promoting causes of local relevance and importance.

It also means helping them in times of need.

With over 200 restaurant locations and its corporate support center in the state, Raising Cane’s has established a particularly prominent presence in the state of Texas, as well as a strong connection to the state’s communities. And so in the wake of the deadly Kerr County Floods, Raising Cane’s founder and owner Todd Graves pledged support.

This week, Graves announced a $1,000,000 donation to the American Red Cross as it works to support those affected by the floods. The donation will help empower the organization as it works to offer “emergency shelters, mental health support, cleanup and relief supplies, financial aid, and travel assistance as Communities and families recover and rebuild from the tragedy.”

“Our hearts break as we witness the devastating impact of the flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding Communities,” said Graves. “We’re deeply saddened by the lives impacted and the loved ones lost, and our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted. We’re sending prayers and strength to everyone impacted by this disaster and are grateful for the heroic efforts of first responders and organizations like the American Red Cross for providing critical support and aid to those in need.”

In a statement on the donation, the company affirmed its “vow of support” for the affected communities.

“The Brand’s deep-rooted presence across the state and commitment to serving local Communities make this contribution not just a donation, but a vow of support to provide critical aid and resources today and in the weeks and months to come as families and Communities work to recover and rebuild.”