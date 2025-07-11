in TV News

Paige Bueckers, Allisha Gray, More Listed For WNBA All-Star Segment On July 18 “Good Morning America”

“GMA” will be airing a segment live from WNBA All-Star weekend.

The Shed: Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

WNBA All-Star Weekend commences Friday, July 18 in Indianapolis. To celebrate the occasion, “Good Morning America” will be airing a segment that morning.

According to ABC, “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts will be on-site chatting about the festivities alongside ESPN personalities Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, and Chiney Ogwumike.

The segment will also feature several WNBA all-stars. Official listings confirm Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, and “several members of the [hometown] Indiana Fever.”

The July 18 “GMA” will additionally feature a performance by BIA and G-Eazy as part of the Summer Concert Series.

The first of the weekend’s WNBA All-Star activities will air that night. The game itself, captained by Collier and Caitlin Clark, will air across ESPN, ABC, and Disney+ on July 19.

