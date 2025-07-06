Ellie Hover Shined Throughout 2025 Miami Swim Week, Walked Runways For Lybethras, Laurel DeWitt, Styx Athletics, More

In her Instagram biography, Ellie Hover refers to herself as “your local Montana curly girl.” Based on her appearances throughout Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion, that local girl has the potential to make a massive
global impact in the world of modeling.
Ellie was a standout of the event, demonstrating a commanding presence on runways for numerous noteworthy designers. Ellie’s memorable runway appearances came on behalf of brands like Lybethras, Laurel DeWitt, Mister Triple X, Styx Athletics, Slay Swimwear, Giannina Azar, Bad Pink, and Lybethras.
Ellie has already started to build a social presence — her TikTok follower count is nearing 50,000 — and fashion moments like this will undoubtedly help her elevate that social (and traditional) media presence.
Photos from her Miami Swim Week run follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.
Ellie Hover walks for Laurel DeWitt during Miami Swim Week (Photo by AJ Tolentino, courtesy of Designing The District & Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Ellie Hover walks the runway at the Laurel Dewitt show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Ellie Hover walks the runway at the Styx Athletics show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Ellie Hover walks the runway at the Styx Athletics show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Ellie Hover walks for Styx Athletics during Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District & Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Ellie Hover walks the runway at the Mister Triple X show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Ellie Hover walks the runway at the Lybethras show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Ellie Hover walks for Mister Triple X during Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District & Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Ellie Hoverwalks the runway at the Slay Swimwear Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Ellie Hover walks the runway at the Giannina Azar show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Ellie Hover walks the runway at the Bad Pink show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
