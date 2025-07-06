Ellie Hover Shined Throughout 2025 Miami Swim Week, Walked Runways For Lybethras, Laurel DeWitt, Styx Athletics, More

In her Instagram biography, Ellie Hover refers to herself as “your local Montana curly girl.” Based on her appearances throughout Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion, that local girl has the potential to make a massive global impact in the world of modeling.

Ellie was a standout of the event, demonstrating a commanding presence on runways for numerous noteworthy designers. Ellie’s memorable runway appearances came on behalf of brands like Lybethras, Laurel DeWitt, Mister Triple X, Styx Athletics, Slay Swimwear, Giannina Azar, Bad Pink, and Lybethras.

Ellie has already started to build a social presence — her TikTok follower count is nearing 50,000 — and fashion moments like this will undoubtedly help her elevate that social (and traditional) media presence.

Photos from her Miami Swim Week run follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.