Kyani Bateman Stuns For Capristan, Idol Jose, Styx Athletics During Miami Swim Week Shows In Botanical Garden

Kyani was a highlight during the final day of Miami Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: Kyani Bateman walks the runway at the Capristan show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Adding a stunning visual vibe to an already memorable series of shows, Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion held several shows at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 1.

Rising star Kyani Bateman was a standout during this set of shows.

Walking for Capstan, Idol Jose, and Styx Athletics, the striking model made her mark with a charismatic runway energy.

With stunning models and several noteworthy swim fashion designers, the June 1 Art Hearts shows helped take the 2025 Miami Swim Week to the next level. Photos from Kyani’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: A model walks the runway at the Idol Jose show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Kyani Bateman walks the runway at the Idol Jose show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Kyani Bateman walks the runway at the Styx Athletics show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Kyani Bateman walks the runway at the Styx Athletics show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Kyani Bateman walks the runway at the Capristan show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

kyani batemanMiami swim week

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

