Kyani Bateman Stuns For Capristan, Idol Jose, Styx Athletics During Miami Swim Week Shows In Botanical Garden

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: Kyani Bateman walks the runway at the Capristan show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Adding a stunning visual vibe to an already memorable series of shows, Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion held several shows at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 1.
Rising star Kyani Bateman was a standout during this set of shows.
Walking for Capstan, Idol Jose, and Styx Athletics, the striking model made her mark with a charismatic runway energy.
With stunning models and several noteworthy swim fashion designers, the June 1 Art Hearts shows helped take the 2025 Miami Swim Week to the next level. Photos from Kyani’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District.
