in Runway

Ana Pacella Slays Runway For Slay Swimwear During Miami Swim Week 2025

The show took place during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 30: Ana Pacella walks the runway at the Slay Swimwear Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Ana Pacella had a noteworthy Miami Swim Week several weeks ago, walking the runway for multiple designers across multiple shows.

One particularly memorable appearance came for Slay Swimwear.

Representing the designer during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion event, Ana shined on the runway in a pink two-piece. She was one of several models to make waves on behalf of the brand, which emerged as a standout during a very loaded 2025 iteration of MSW.

Following the event, Designing The District shared photos of Ana’s time on the runway. Those follow:

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Ana Pacella walks the runway at the Slay Swimwear Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Ana Pacella walks the runway at the Slay Swimwear Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

ana pacellaMiami swim week

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Spends 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

Ellie Hover Shined Throughout 2025 Miami Swim Week, Walked Runways For Lybethras, Laurel DeWitt, Styx Athletics, More