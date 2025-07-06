Ana Pacella Slays Runway For Slay Swimwear During Miami Swim Week 2025

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 30: Ana Pacella walks the runway at the Slay Swimwear Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Ana Pacella had a noteworthy Miami Swim Week several weeks ago, walking the runway for multiple designers across multiple shows.
One particularly memorable appearance came for Slay Swimwear.
Representing the designer during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion event, Ana shined on the runway in a pink two-piece. She was one of several models to make waves on behalf of the brand, which emerged as a standout during a very loaded 2025 iteration of MSW.
Following the event, Designing The District shared photos of Ana’s time on the runway. Those follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.